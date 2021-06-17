Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

STX opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.83. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Seagate Technology to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

