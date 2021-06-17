Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EYES stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 41,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,043,224. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. Second Sight Medical Products has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 60.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

