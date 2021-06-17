Sei Investments Co. Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $656,404,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 107.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

