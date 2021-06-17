Sei Investments Co. Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,911 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $79.59 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

