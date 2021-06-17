Select Asset Management & Trust Acquires 793 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $342.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.97.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

