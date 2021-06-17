Select Asset Management & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Select Asset Management & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

OEF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.78. 2,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,742. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.89 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.68.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

