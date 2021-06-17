Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.95 Million

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $181.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Semtech posted sales of $143.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $721.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.64 million to $730.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $796.02 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

