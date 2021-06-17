Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Cap of $707,249.78

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 191.9% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $707,249.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000188 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016200 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002832 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

