Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.56.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
SRTS opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.