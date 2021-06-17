Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

SRTS opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.