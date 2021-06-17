Sentinel (DVPN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $266,502.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $30.37 million and $266,502.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

