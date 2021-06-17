SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.08. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SFL by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SFL during the first quarter worth about $8,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

