Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.53

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.53 and traded as high as C$36.11. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$36.03, with a volume of 1,256,093 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark upgraded Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.53. The company has a market cap of C$17.97 billion and a PE ratio of 25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

