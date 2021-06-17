ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.67.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,191 shares of company stock valued at $27,179,831 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $7.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,629. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.59. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

