Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $67.05

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.05, but opened at $65.15. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a market cap of $935.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.