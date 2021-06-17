Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.69. The firm has a market cap of £47.58 million and a PE ratio of -10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 10.01. Oxford BioDynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 49.31 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

In other news, insider Paul Stockdale bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,480 ($5,853.15).

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

