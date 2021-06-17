Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON SNX opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.02. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Paul Webb acquired 800 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £904 ($1,181.08). Also, insider Stephen Coggins acquired 13,790 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,306 ($25,223.41). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,590 shares of company stock worth $2,701,000.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

