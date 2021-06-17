Short Interest in American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Declines By 20.7%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AEPT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. American Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.81.
About American Energy Partners
