Short Interest in American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Declines By 20.7%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEPT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. American Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

