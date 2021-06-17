Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Rises By 25.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $120.05 on Thursday. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01.

Get Ansell alerts:

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.