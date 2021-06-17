Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Rises By 26.5%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.44% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.37. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

