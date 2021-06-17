Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Decreases By 29.1%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 501,400 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atlantic American by 37.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantic American by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

