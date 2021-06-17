Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Declines By 19.0%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 569,700 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,933. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $454.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 162.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 55,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 220.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.