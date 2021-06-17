Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Grows By 46.5%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $4.33 on Thursday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

