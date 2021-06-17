Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Drops By 21.5%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 485,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BOLIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

BOLIF traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.