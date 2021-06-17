Short Interest in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Increases By 24.7%

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 255,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $45.25. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $899.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

