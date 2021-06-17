Short Interest in Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Decreases By 19.5%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNGO traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 550,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,710. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06.

Get Cengage Learning Holdings II alerts:

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.