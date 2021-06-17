Short Interest in Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Decreases By 19.5%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNGO traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 550,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,710. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.