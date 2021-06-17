Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rises By 26.0%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 105,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $126.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.62.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,642,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,288 over the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after buying an additional 164,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

