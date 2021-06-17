Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Drops By 25.5%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSEFF remained flat at $$91.25 during trading on Wednesday. Covivio has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53.

Get Covivio alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSEFF. Societe Generale lowered Covivio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covivio in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.