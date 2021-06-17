Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Grows By 24.7%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.73.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.