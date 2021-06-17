Short Interest in DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Declines By 22.2%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DATATRAK International stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DATATRAK International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

