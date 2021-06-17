Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Rises By 39.5%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the May 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 210.7 days.

DRUNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS DRUNF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

