Short Interest in EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Grows By 42.7%

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the May 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 51,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

