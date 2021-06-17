Short Interest in EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Grows By 42.7%

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the May 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 51,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
