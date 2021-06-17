Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Increases By 35.5%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 651,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $10,778,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $9,036,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 1,513,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $895.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

