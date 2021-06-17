Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Increases By 35.5%

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 651,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $10,778,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $9,036,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 1,513,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $895.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.