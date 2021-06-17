Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Decreases By 30.9%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 232,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,138. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

