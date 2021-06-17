Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Grows By 45.6%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.35% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $53.95 on Thursday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.