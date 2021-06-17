Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Decreases By 33.3%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.5442 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.