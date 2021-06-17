Short Interest in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Declines By 15.3%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 13th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $50.06. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.06. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

