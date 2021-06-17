Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Decreases By 33.0%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the May 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICGUF remained flat at $$26.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

