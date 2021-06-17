Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Decreases By 33.0%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the May 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICGUF remained flat at $$26.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $26.90.
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.