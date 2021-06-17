Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Increases By 50.5%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the May 13th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 108,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,396. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

