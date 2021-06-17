Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Expands By 26.7%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $74.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

