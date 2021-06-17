Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Decreases By 20.1%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF remained flat at $$0.99 during trading on Thursday. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Journey Energy from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

