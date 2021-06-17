Short Interest in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Declines By 27.1%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 560,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kemper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kemper by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. 237,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,448. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.68. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

