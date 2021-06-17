Short Interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Declines By 15.6%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 720,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRO traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,257. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

