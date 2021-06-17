Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Declines By 28.6%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $106.70. The stock had a trading volume of 490,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,898. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

