Short Interest in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Rises By 28.6%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ CNCR opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97. Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

