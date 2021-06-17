Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Increases By 41.7%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Shares of MGU stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 14,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,286. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.