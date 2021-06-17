Short Interest in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Drops By 16.9%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 13th total of 54,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $85,164,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $56,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 860.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,338 shares in the last quarter.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,734.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

