Short Interest in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Rises By 45.3%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

OMF traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. 18,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,207. OneMain has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $75,451,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $47,108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $45,371,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $39,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

