Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Grows By 53.5%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the May 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

