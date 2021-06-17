Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Grows By 53.5%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the May 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.59.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Monday, March 29th.
About Paramount Gold Nevada
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.
