Short Interest in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Decreases By 16.6%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 237,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

