Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Increases By 34.6%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 63,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $109,003.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,412 shares of company stock worth $995,503 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $281,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

