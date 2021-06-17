Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Increases By 34.6%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, CIBC cut their target price on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 63,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $281,000.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.